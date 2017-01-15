Cebu City schools to hold classes on Monday

Unlike in previous years when classes were suspended after Sinulog, Cebu City schools will have classes tomorrow.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division Superintendent Dr. Bianato Dagatan told Cebu Daily News in a text message that classes are not suspended on Monday unless Mayor Tomas Osmeña will declare it.

“As far as Deped is concerned we have classes in Cebu City. Except if the city mayor’s announcing otherwise,” Dagatan said.

The holding of classes would depend on Osmena’s confirmation since there was no Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan this year.

As of this writing, DepEd Cebu Province Superintendent Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud had yet to respond to a CDN query on whether public schools across Cebu province will have classes on Monday./USJ-R Intern Vanisa Soriano

