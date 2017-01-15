Nickelodeon (Viacom International Media Networks as owner), and Coral World Park Undersea Resorts Inc. created quite a stir among advocates and netizens when they announced a grandiose plan to set up a 400-hectare underwater theme park in Coron, Palawan. The announcement mentioned opening in 2020 and with restaurants and lounges 6 meters below sea level. It also said that the project would advocate “ocean protection”.

Imagine creating a project which would destroy the fragile ecosystems in the process and still saying that ocean protection is part of the advocacy and in Palawan, at that. The statement borders on the blasphemous for those who know what the direct consequences are when one plays god and impacts what Nature has created.

Palawan is a very special place and is called the Philippines’ last ecological frontier. The province has a separate charter, RA 7611, known as the Strategic Environment Plan for Palawan Act.

RA 7611 seeks to adopt a “comprehensive framework for the sustainable development of Palawan compatible with protecting and enhancing the natural resources and endangered environment of the province.” . . .

“Such framework shall be known as the Strategic Environmental Plan for Palawan, hereinafter referred to as SEP, and shall serve to guide the local government of Palawan and the government agencies concerned in the formulation and implementation of plans, programs and projects affecting said province.”

It seems that despite the special charter, the province is not exempt from the clutches of humanity’s insatiable urge to conquer the world, despite the tell-tale signs of over-exploitation, destruction and negative impacts to the people and our vanishing endemic species.

John Vincent Fabello, spokesperson of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), the policy-making body in implementing RA 7611, was quoted as saying they were only informed about the water park project through the media.

This planned project merits the engagement of not just residents of Palawan, but citizens of the country and the world. Palawan’s seas are not as pristine as we imagine it to be. A PCSD report shared by Rappler showed that only 0.6% of it is in excellent condition. Coron’s live coral cover having very good and good conditions are only at 1.0% and 3.2%, respectively. The remainder, meanwhile, falls under fair and poor conditions, with 63.4% and 31.8%. (http://www.rappler.com/science-nature/environment/157947-nickelodeon-water-park-reactions)

A committed and dynamic leader, Anna Oposa of Save Philippine Seas, led the charge, created an online petition titled “No to Nickelodeon’s Underwater Theme Park in Palawan” and talked with the chairman of Coral World Park Undersea Resorts, which elicited a promise to her and the group to share their master plan.

It is most helpful at this stage to hear of the explicit declaration from the Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Gina Lopez in disallowing the underwater theme park in Palawan.

For those who want their opposition against the project heard, don’t hesitate to join the petition in this link: https://www.bataris.org.ph/petitions/no-to-nickelodeon-s-underwater-theme-park-in-palawan

It calls on the Local Government of Palawan, Nickelodeon (Viacom International Media Networks), and Coral World Park Undersea Resorts Inc., to junk their plan to build a 400-hectare underwater theme park in Coron, Palawan.

The petition declares that “Contrary to the press statement that the underwater theme park would “advocate ocean protection,” it will accomplish the exact opposite. By building artificial structures, you will undeniably damage and disrupt Palawan’s marine ecosystems — our Last Frontier. If you are sincere and serious about marine conservation, the money allocated for the underwater theme park should be invested in marine protected areas, sustainable livelihoods for local communities, and environmental education programs.

For a channel that targets children, Nickelodeon is setting a terrible example to the younger generation by taking away their right to enjoy our natural resources. We don’t need an underwater theme park — our underwater life is fascinating, entertaining, and educational on its own.

As of press time, 212, 463 have signed the petition, a mere four days from the time it was created.

It is time to take the strongest stance to protect our biodiversity, and the livelihood of people most dependent on their health and vitality, and to call for accountability for those in government who do not prioritize the rights of present and future generations to a healthful and balanced ecology.

Do it now, not tomorrow.