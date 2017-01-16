Osmeña orders suspension of classes in elementary and high school

Classes in Cebu City have been suspended on Monday afternoon due to incessant rains.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made the announcement on his Facebook page at around 12 noon on Monday.

The suspension covers all public and private elementary and high schools in Cebu City.

“As usual, colleges decide for themselves if they are to suspend classes, so be nice to your dean!” he added.

The decision was made following the recommendation of the Department of Education.

For Tuesday, Cebu City Councilor Joy Young said it still has to be decided later today if classes will also be suspended.