Cebu City mountain barangays now under state of calamity

Due to the recent incidents of landslides, the Cebu City Council has placed all mountain barangays in the city under a state of calamity.

The declaration was made during the council’s regular session on Tuesday afternoon.

Aside from the landslides, the council also cited the cold spell as another reason for the declaration.

In a privilege speech, Councilor Jerry Guardo showed to the council photos and videos during his visit to the mountain barangay of Sirao, which was one of the badly damaged areas.

He noted around 500-meters of road has cracked like it was caused by an earthquake and become impassable to motor vehicles.

Other mountain barangays that have experienced landslides are Agsungot, Busay, Budlaan, Binaliw, Bonbon, Kalunasan, Pamutan, Pit-os, Mabini, Toong and Sapangdaku.

Passage of the declaration will allow the city to utilize its disaster funds in order to address the problems in the hinterlands.