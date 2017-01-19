No entry to Sirao flower farms

Tourists are no longer allowed to visit the flower farms at Sitio Tawagan in the mountain barangay of Sirao in Cebu City.

During their meeting yesterday afternoon, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) passed a resolution disallowing the entry of visitors to the flower farm after the discovery of tension cracks located around 30 meters above the area.

CCDRRMC head Nagiel Bañacia said they noticed that visitors still continue to go to the flower farm every day despite news about the massive landslides in the area.

The landslide, which resulted in huge cracks on the cemented road in the area, has also attracted “curious individuals” who want to see the new earth formations there.

“It’s started to become a disaster tourism. We want to restrict the entry of the people because the earth is still continuing to move downwards. We take no chances,” Bañacia said in a post on his Facebook account shortly after their meeting.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB-7) recommended that no structures be built within Sitio Tawagan where the cracks were found.

MGB-7 information officer Marian Codilla told Cebu Daily News that due to the characteristic of the soil in the area being “clayish”, the ground will continue to move especially during rains.

“The area has been identified as geologically hazardous, susceptible to landslide. Thus, our geologist recommends total avoidance especially along the path of the ground movement,” she said.

“People may continue to farm, but as much as possible, no residents must be allowed in the areas specified as critical,” she said, adding that another landslide is expected to occur when the ground continues to move.

Cebu City’s quick response team discovered tension cracks measuring about a foot, with an opening of about four inches wide, located about 30 meters above the flower farms.

Bañacia said they will inform the police assigned at the Sirao detachment office to help implement the disaster council’s resolution.

No entry signs will be put up in the roads leading to the area. Copies of the resolution will also be given to owners of the flower farms.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo also called on tourism authorities to issue advisories to discourage people from heading to Sirao.

Cemented roads near the flower farms have cracked and are difficult to pass through.

“We don’t want to put the lives of our guests and tourists in danger,” he said.

Pagasa weather specialist Van Singson also warned people living near bodies of water and in landslide-prone areas to take precautions as Cebu will continue to experience light to heavy rains.

It was Guardo who moved for the declaration of a state of calamity in the city’s mountain barangays during the Cebu City Council’s session last Tuesday following the recent incidents of landslides.