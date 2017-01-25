Seafood & Ribs Warehouse Restaurant now in Cebu

SEAFOOD & Ribs Warehouse Restaurant, the well-known restaurant from Palo, Leyte, has reached out to the food-loving Cebuanos with the soft opening of its newest restaurant at the Sky Park, SM Seaside City Cebu on December 18.

Their seafood comes from the best sources in the Philippines and are larger than what are usually found in Cebu. Let this paluto-style restaurant cook your dishes however you want it to be cooked.

Among their must-try dishes are the American Ribs, Adobong Pusit, Halabos and Deep Fried – Sweet Chili Shrimp, Baked Scallops, Grilled Tuna Panga, Butter-Garlic Chopsuey, and Adobong Sarad. Their dishes are so flavorful that diners would definitely take advantage of their unlimited rice.

This industrial-styled restaurant can accommodate up to 120 diners and includes a small function room for small private gatherings. Equipped with unique wares and furniture, Seafood & Ribs Warehouse provides a low-key and comfortable dining experience that makes one feel right at home.

Watch out for their grand opening this January 28, dine with the whole family or barkada and enjoy the delectable dishes from Seafood & Ribs Warehouse Restaurant.