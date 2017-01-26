Seniors commit suicide

TWO seniors committed suicide for different reasons in the towns of Argao and Sibonga, Cebu province last Wednesday and yesterday.

In Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, 73-year-old Antonio Gemina was found dead by his wife inside his room at 8 a.m. yesterday.

PO2 Glenn Besande of the Argao police said Gemina’s wife found him kneeling in his room.

When she approached him, she saw that a nylon rope was tied around his neck and the end of the rope was tied to a wooden beam.

Gemina was rushed to the Argao Provincial Hospital where he was declared dead by attending doctors. Besande said Gemina had been suffering from prostate cancer and declined medical treatment.

In Sibonga town, police ruled out the possibility of foul play in the case of Marilyn Mondido, who was found dead floating off the waters of Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town last Wednesday morning.

Mondido, a resident of Barangay Bahay, Sibonga town committed suicide by jumping off a wharf and crashing into the sea.

PO3 Ederlino Bacusmo of the Sibonga police said Mondido’s relatives told them that she was worried after she was charged by a lending firm with paying the huge debt owed to them by her friend, who went into hiding.