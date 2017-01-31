Ruiz: No politics behind filing of case against Ermita officials

“Don’t put (political) color to my action.”

This was the comment of Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) director Yogi Felimon Ruiz after the suspension order for Ermita Barangay captain Felicisimo Rupinta was served on Tuesday morning.It was Ruiz who filed the case at the Office of the Ombudsman against Rupinta and seven other barangay officials.Saying there is “factual and legal” bases for the suspension, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Paul Elmer Clemente issued a six-month preventive suspension order on Jan. 16 to Rupinta and Barangay Councilors Marky Rizaldy Miral, Antonieto Flores, Ryan Jay Rosas, Alio Tamundo, Domingo Ando, Maria Buanghug and Wilbert Flores.

Ruiz said that no one was commanding him to file a case against Ermita barangay officials.

“Walay nagsugo nakonga file-an sila’g kaso. That case was filed because sa ilahang dereliction sa pag-assist sa PDEA. Simple as that,” Ruiz said.