Ombudsman orders dismissal of 8 CTU officials

Eight officials of Cebu Technological University are dismissed from service after having been found guilty by the Office of the Ombudsman of grave misconduct.

The dismissal stemmed from the grant of P3,000 monthly payment to accountant Gilminarde Santos, totaling to P63,000, as his “representation expenses”, to which he is not entitled under the prevailing laws.

The Ombudsman, in its order dated Dec. 16, 2016, held that the grant of representation expenses to Santos was illegal and that the university officials involved “contrived to do so” and is manifest of their intent to circumvent the law.

Found guilty of grave misconduct are Bonifacio Villanueva (President), Rodolfo Burgos (VP for Admin), Jerlito Letrondo (Chief Administrative Officer), Santos, Ruth Mangaya-ay (Disbursing Officer), Pontiano Bontia (Campus Director), and Ruel Tillor (Internal Auditor).

Villanueva and Bontia have already retired from service while Burgos had already passed away.