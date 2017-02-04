Magis Eagles, UV collide one last time for NBTC Cebu title

Game today

(Hoopsdome, Lapu-Lapu City)

2 p.m. – Ateneo de Cebu vs. UV

A tumultuous and controversial championship series will get its explosive conclusion as the six-time defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles tangle with the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers today in Game 3 of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Cebu Division 1 finals over at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The winner today will advance to the National High School Championship, which will be held in Manila next month.

But first, the Magis Eagles and the Baby Lancers must lock horns one last time to see who will earn the much-coveted spot.

Blood, sweat and tears have literally been shed in this highly competitive championship showdown which has already seen Justin Jake Rosete from UV get banished from his team for his actions during Game 2, where he struck the already-injured chin of Ateneo de Cebu’s Andrew Velasco.

With Rosete gone, UV is expected to scramble to replace the Davaoeño’s hefty contributions while hoping to get some more from standout forward Jancork Cabahug.

On the other side of the fence, the Magis Eagles will try to continue their resurgence after bouncing back with a 65–63 win in Game 2, which equalized the series at 1–1 after UV took Game 1, 82–80.

Ateneo de Cebu is also expected to get back two-time defending Cesafi MVP Jed Colonia after the latter was not able to finish the previous game due to a leg injury.