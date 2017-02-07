23 Minore Park opens, unveils IC3

SIX months after the launch of 23 Minore Park, its central park, which showcases landscaped gardens, mementos of the St. John XXIII Minor Seminary, and an outdoor chapel, opened to the public on December 15.

23 Minore Park will seamlessly integrate the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3), the Landers Superstore, a hotel and the central park amenity into a master-planned development that will certainly add to Cebu’s overall attractiveness as a destination center.

The project is envisioned to uphold Cebu’s historical landmark as it is located on the former grounds of St. John XXIII Minor Seminary and has witnessed Cebuanos’ and pilgrims’ fervor for the faith during the 51st International Eucharistic Congress (IEC).

The IEC Convention Center of Cebu (or IC3) was unveiled and blessed during the 23 Minore Park opening. It is the largest trade and convention center in the Visayas and Mindanao regions with a seating capacity of over 10,000.

The IC3 is now transformed as a full-fledged convention center, catering to conventions, concerts, trade exhibitions, and conferences. The facility was the main venue of the 51st International Eucharistic Congress in January 2016.

Landers Superstore is set to open in April 2017 while 23 Minore Park Hotel will break ground in the second quarter.

23 Minore Park is developed by Duros Land Properties Inc., a member of the Duros Group of Companies.