CDN @19: Today’s agenda setter is your future

Message from the Chairman of the Board Marixi R. Prieto

SINCE 1998, it has been the mission of Cebu Daily News to deliver hard-hitting, relevant and people-oriented news and information to our readers in the Visayas region.

Today, we celebrate CDN’s 19th anniversary. As we enter another milestone, I would like to recognize the men and women behind the

success of Cebu’s only independent paper. The business and editorial groups’ commitment and support to the Inquirer Group’s vision, to empower the Filipino people, had led to the paper’s strength and conviction through balanced news reporting. I will be forever grateful for all your hard work and loyalty to the company.

I would also like to acknowledge and thank our dear readers for your trust and support for the past 19 years. My wish is for CDN to be forever in the hearts and minds of the Cebuanos as the biggest regional daily in the Visayas region with a deeper sense of community. We look forward to more of your individual stories being shared with the public through our paper.

We will continue to serve as inspiration to everyone. As we launch our #MyForever theme this year, rest assured that we will provide balanced news and fearless views with great visual design and storytelling and be at the forefront in innovation.

Congratulations and happy anniversary, Cebu Daily News!

Message from the President Sandy Prieto Romualdez

CONGRATULATIONS to Cebu Daily News on its 19th year!

Through the years, CDN has been one of the most innovative members of the Inquirer Group. It has consistently striven to adapt to new platforms and technology to meet readers’ needs and reach a wider audience as well.

This year, the paper has as its theme “Today’s agenda setter is your future” with a #MyForever campaign. It emphasizes two things: the importance of community and the importance of having a credible source of information.

Having a strong connection with its readers is one of CDN’s strengths. The paper treasures such partnership and ensures that it will always be there to provide credible and reliable news. We would like to thank our readers for your continued trust. Your support has strengthened our resolve to help bring change in our community and applaud all the positive developments as well.

I would like to express our sincere gratitude also to our advertisers and stakeholders for your partnership. I hope to see us all work towards the #MyForever vision!

Congratulations once again to all the men and women behind Cebu Daily News!

Message from the Publisher Abelardo S. Ulanday

CDN at 19: Big proof of value to its readers.

First of all, let me congratulate Cebu Daily News on its 19th anniversary. The years it has been on the streets of Cebu and nearby provinces, becoming in the process a part of the daily life of Cebuanos, is big proof of its lingering value and worth to its readers.

It’s gratifying to note that much has been achieved within the last 12 months, when a new team took over the editorial reins and implemented various measures to turn things around, so to speak. Two things stand out.