4-year-old girl killed in road mishap

A four-year-old girl died after she was run over by a sports utility vehicle while crossing the national highway in Barangay Looc, Malabuyoc town on Thursday morning.

Police Inspector Eddie Marco Luga, chief of Malabuyoc police station, identified the victim as Angie Mia, a kindergarten student and a resident of the said place.

Luga said the victim was walking with her mother, Evangeline, on their way to school at about 7 a.m. when Angie Mia suddenly let go of her mother’s hand and ran to the other side of the highway.

An approaching rent-a-car, a Toyota Innova, driven by Reneboy Rosalita hit the girl.

Rosalita, 44, is from Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City. He was traveling from Oslob town and was headed for Moalboal town located 88 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Luga said that Rosalita’s vehicle dragged the girls body about a meter away before it managed to stop.

Angie Mai was already dead when she was brought to the hospital. Rosalita surrendered to the police.

Luga said Rosalita offered to amicably settle with Angie Mai’s parents after the victim’s family expressed their lack of interest to pursue a formal complaint against the SUV driver.