TNT stops SMB, ties series at 1-1

Game today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

5 p.m. – Star vs Barangay Ginebra

THE TNT KaTropa survived a late-game scare and chalked up an 87-85 victory over the defending champion San Miguel Beer in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Six players scored in double figures for the KaTropa led by the 14 of Troy Rosario. Ranidel de Ocampo added 13, Mo Tautuaa chipped in 12, Roger Pogoy donated 11 while Jayson Castro and Larry Fonacier had 10 each as TNT tied the series at 1-all.

TNT led for most part of the game, building double-digit gaps before San Miguel came crawling back in the second half.

The Beermen, who shot just 26 percent from beyond the arc after a 62 percent clip in Game 1, managed to muscle their way back in the third behind an all-around performance by three-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and veteran Arwind Santos.

Santos gave San Miguel the lead with 4:06 left in the third after sinking a trey. But the KaTropa fought back and built a 75-64 lead early in the fourth.

The Beermen kept their championship form and ignited another run to take an 82-80 lead with 2:36 left.

The KaTropa countered and finished strong with Williams, Pogoy, Castro and De Ocampo scoring baskets in the final two minutes. TNT capped off its late run with a huge stop in the final 6.2 seconds, denying San Miguel to put up a shot as time expired.

Fajardo finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds seven blocked shots and two assists. Missing links for San Miguel were Marcio Lassiter (8 points) and RR Garcia (0 points).