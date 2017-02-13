Tining starts serving 90-day suspension

Provincial board member Celestino “Tining” Martinez has started serving his 90-day suspension on Monday.

His suspension was in connection with the alleged misuse of P15 million in pork barrel funds intended for an anti-drug abuse program of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP).

According to Cebu vice governor Agnes Magpale, her office received the memorandum from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) last Friday informing them about Martinez’ suspension.

The fifth division of the Sandiganbayan ordered Martinez’ suspension pendente lite on the ground that there was a valid information filed against him, charging him of violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.