Police arrest woman for allegedly trying to burn down her house in Consolacion

Consolacion police arrested a woman accused of burning her house and damaging two others in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town early on Monday.

Noraisa Alonzo, who is in her 30s, will have to face arson charges that will soon be filed against her.

SFO1 Byron Casela, fire investigator of the Consolacion Fire Station, said Alonzo tried to set her house on fire at least five times since December 2016 but was stopped by neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Alonzo became depressed after her American boyfriend for a few years, broke up with her on the same month.

Neighbors, Casela said, also reported that Alonzo is using illegal drugs.

Witnesses said that Alonzo set on fire her two-storey house located on Sitio Batch 2, Barangay Pulpogan about 6:59 a.m. on Monday.

The fire which also damaged two neighboring structures was placed under control 25 minutes later. Damage to properties was pegged at P40,000.

Casela said Alonzo will remain detained at the Consolacion Police Station detention cell while awaiting the filing of arson charge against her.

Police have also turned over custody of her children from her Filipino live-in partner, to their relatives.