Seafood & Ribs Warehouse holds grand opening

IT was a picture perfect Chinese New Year at Seafood & Ribs Warehouse Restaurant as it celebrated its grand opening last January 28.

Special guests including actress and Miss World 2013 Megan Young, actor Mikael Daez, and Vice- President for Visayas Area of PCCI (Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Joe Ng joined Seafood & Ribs Warehouse Restaurant owners Roberto, Marolind, Biboy, and Katrina Marice Castañares during the said event.

Starting from their must-try dishes down to the simple side dishes, this paluto- style restaurant has a wide variety of fresh seafood display that can be cooked just the way you want. Among their top dishes are the Adobong Pusit, Baked Scallops, American Ribs, Grilled Tuna Panga, Butter Garlic Chopsuey, Halabos and Deep Fried-Sweet Chili Shrimp.

Don’t keep your stomachs waiting! Feast with your entire family and buddies at the Seafood & Ribs Warehouse Restaurant located at the Sky Park, Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu. Visit their Facebook page for more updates and tasty offers. /Euphrese Sanchez