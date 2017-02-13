Search for article

Cebuano TKD coach to receive third PSA major award

08:01 PM February 13th, 2017

By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, February 13th, 2017 08:01 PM
Lava (right) with JP Sabido and Ernesto Guzman at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Philippine Sports Awards 2017 at the Le Pavillion in Pasay City. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Cebuano coach Glenn Lava will be given a major award in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Sports Awards 2017 Monday night at the Le Pavillion in Pasay City.

Lava will be cited together with JP Sabido and Ernesto Guzman Jr. for their gold medal haul in the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships held in Lima, Peru last September.

This is Lava’s third time to accept a major award from the PSA after winning thrice in the world tournament.

Lava is an instructor at the S.TA.R Taekwondo Gym and the head coach of the University of San Carlos Taekwondo Team.

