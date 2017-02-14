Romantic dates at Waterfront Mactan

IT’S all about romance this Valentine’s Day at Waterfront Mactan.

On February 14, Waterfront Mactan’s Uno is preparing something sweet and special for all guests.

Dine with your special someone at Uno for just P915 nett/person for both lunch and dinner buffets. Long stemmed roses will be given to the first 100 lady diners. Lovers get to enjoy a free plated heart dessert and a free glass of champagne on February 14. Live music entertainment will serenade the guests at 7 PM.

Got other plans during the heart’s day? Uno offers a pre and post Valentine’s lunch and dinner buffet to those who can’t have their dates on the 14th. Still at Php 915 nett/person, one may enjoy the romantic ambiance of their lunch and dinner buffet on February 13 and 15.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (+63 32) 340-4888. Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino is located at 1 Airport Road, Lapu-lapu City Cebu. /PR