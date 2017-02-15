Hybrid road train operation on hold; traffic management office await assessment report

The plans to operate a Hybrid road train in Cebu City, which was supposed to start on Wednesday, February 15, will have to wait pending the completion of the assessment of its road test held on January 31.

Rafael Yap, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said ongoing assessment will include the determination of the train’s route and when its operation will commence in the city.

But even before the road train could start to run on city streets, members of Piston-Cebu expressed opposition to its operation here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isip sector sa mga driber dako kining kibhang sakinita-an sa driver ug gamay nga mga operator nga mao ang nag unang panginabuhian (This will only deprive drivers and small operators of our source of livelihood),” Piston said in a press statement.

Piston said in their statement that while they do not oppose development, they are with the opinion that the road train’s operation will not even help in the development of the mass transport system.

“Kalambuan lamang kini sa bulsa ug kaban sa mga dagkong negosyante nga pagpribatisa sa atong moda sa transportasyon. (This will only fatten the pockets and the coffers of big businesses who will privatize our transportation.)”