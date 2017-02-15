UV Baby Lancer Laurente excited to showcase skills in NBTC All-Star tryouts

University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers point guard Beirn Laurente is raring to introduce himself to the national stage and will be bringing his fearless mentality to Manila after he was invited to take part in the tryouts for the National Basketball Training Center’s (NBTC) National All Star Game.

The 16-year old beamed with excitement upon learning of his selection to the prestigious tryouts. Joining him there is Jancork Cabahug, his stud teammate at UV, and Ateneo de Cebu standouts Errol Pastor and Andrew Velasco.

A relentless pitbull on the basketball court, Laurente is coming off an impressive showing in the recently concluded Cebu NBTC finals. In the deciding Game Three, with Cabahug hounded by Ateneo de Cebu’s swarming defense, the Baybay, Leyte-native stepped up and scored 22 points in the narrow loss.

And with the tryouts slated Feb. 25 and 26 at the San Beda campus in Mendiola looming on the horizon, Laurente vowed to play with the same relentless mentality that has helped him earn his lofty reputation in the high school ranks here in Cebu.

“I feel very confident regardless of who I will be going up against at the tryouts. I don’t fear anyone regardless of who they are and how famous they are. I just have confidence in myself,” said Laurente.

When asked where he got his aggressiveness from, Laurente said that he just learned to have it playing in different leagues and basketball games since he was taught the game at age of four.

The stocky 5-foot-7 guard expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he has been given to play for UV after he was discovered by the school’s lead scout, Van Halen Parmis, in a basketball clinic in his hometown.

“There was a clinic in my hometown and coach Van (Parmis) was there. So he brought me over to Cebu where I tried out. And luckily, I got a spot on the team,” Laurente stated.

Now, he will be looking to earn one of the 30 spots at stake for the much-anticipated all star game which will be played under the bright lights of the SM Mall of Asia Arena.