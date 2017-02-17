Crucial flag football matches this Sunday

INTERESTING matchups will color the backdrop for tomorrow’s Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) Inter-Collegiate Tournament Season 4 as four powerhouse teams are set to face each other at the UC-METC field in Mambaling, Cebu City.

Defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) will play two matches tomorrow but their biggest challenge will be against the pumped up University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the day’s last game.

USC, which will face Cebu Aeronautical Technical School (CATS) in the first game, got off to a solid start last week after drubbing Cebu Institute of Technology -University (CIT-U), 47-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

USJ-R, which is also gunning for a title this season, scored a lopsided 14-6 win over CATS last week.

In the second to the last game, last season’s runner up Velez College will go head-to-head against last season’s third placer the Southwestern University Cobras.

Meanwhile, CIT-U will battle Cebu Doctors University in the day’s second match.