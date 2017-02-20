Taiwan university offers Master of Arts program at UP Cebu’s SRP campus

Graduates of arts or those with experience in the field of arts and design may soon opt to pursue further studies in Cebu City starting August this year.

Shu-Te University (STU) of Taiwan, through the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, will offer a Master of Arts in Applied Arts and Design (MAAAD) program for interested applicants later this year.

The program, which was borne out of collaborations between the two universities together with the Cebu City government, was formally launched yesterday afternoon at the UP Cebu Professional Schools Campus in the South Road Properties (SRP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chair professor and former president of STU Dr. Yuan Hsiang Chu said the MAAAD program is their first offshore masters program in the Philippines.

STU also offers courses in the countries of Vietnam and Malaysia.

“Shu-Te University is only 19 years old. We are young but very energetic. We are new but very dynamic, especially in our design college. We have won a lot of international design awards,” Chu said in a speech during yesterday’s launching.

The launching was attended by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro, UP Cebu faculty and staff, officers of the UP System, officials from STU as well as celebrated international furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

In a speech, UP President Danilo Concepcion said he is glad that the MAAAD program is happening in UP Cebu which is the newest constituent university of the UP System.

“This is the first foreign graduate degree program to be offered through UP and it is offered here in UP Cebu because of Cebu’s strength in creative design and IT,” Concepcion said.

He said that the new program should be taken advantage of by universities like UP in order to learn about worldwide advancements.

For his part, Mayor Osmeña said in his visits to Taiwan, he has been impressed with the country’s commercial designs.

Efforts like this, he said, should be able to benefit the people of Cebu, most especially children in the future.

March 1 will be the start of applications for the MAAAD program while July 15 will be the deadling for applications.

Enrollment is scheduled on July 31 to August 4 as classes are set to start onAugust 7, said Dr. Jocelyn Pinzon, acting dean of UP Cebu’s College of Communication Art and Design (CCAD).

Those interested in the program may contact the CCAD. Application requirements include transcript of records, certificate of work experience for graduates of non-art and non-design related courses, two recommendation letters, art and/or design portfolio, and transfer credentials or certificate of honorable dismissal.

The MAAAD program

For a minimum of 20 students, tuition for the MAAAD program is set at P234,000 for the entire four semesters duration or P58,500 per semester. The tuition will be paid on a semestral basis.

“However, a scholarship scheme is currently being discussed,” Pinzon said.

The program is composed of 36 units. Core courses will be handled by professors from STU while elective courses will be taught by a collaboration of faculty from both STU and UP Cebu.

Among the benefits of MAAAD students is that they will be able to go to Taiwan for their thesis defense and graduation ceremony. Their diplomas will also be issued by STU.

In his speech, Kenneth Cobonpue said he was glad that the program was being coursed through UP Cebu.

He said that while Filipinos were renowned for their creative industry, but it lagged from other countries in terms of science and manufacturing – which might be addressed by collaborating with international schools like STU.

“We are very good in natural materials and craft. What we’re lacking is on new sciences and the manufacturing technology. The future of design is in the fusion of the natural world and the man-made, artificial world,” Cobonpue said.