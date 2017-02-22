Search for article

Man shot dead while playing bingo

01:01 PM February 22nd, 2017

A MAN was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Lorega, Cebu City on Tuesday night.

Oswaldo Lolla Canonigo, 46, was attacked while playing a bingo machine inside the house of Lourdes Lepatan in Sitio San Miguel.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound at the back of the head.

The assailant fled after the incident.

The victim’s son told police that before the attack, his father had an argument with the live-in-partner of a certain Lotlot.

Found in the crime scene was an empty shell for a .45 caliber pistol.

Police said further investigation will be conducted to identify the gunman and the motive of the killing./USJ-R Delyne Marl A. Saragena

