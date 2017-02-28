3 Cebuano spikers make it to nat’l pool

Three spikers from Cebu will be part of the 20-man training pool for the Philippine Men’s volleyball team for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games slated August in Malaysia.

National coach Sinfronio Acaylar, in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News, said Southwestern University Cobras’ (SWU) Alden Dave Cabaron and John Eduard Carascal, and University of San Carlos (USC) middle blocker John Kenneth Sarcena will be included in the pool.

Acaylar said they are still in the deliberation process of coming up with the list but assured that the three will be included. “Secret muna yung iba kasi sa deliberation pa,” Acaylar said.

The reason for choosing the three, according to Acaylar, is because they have the skills needed to be part of the team. He described Cabaron as a powerful young spiker. He also said the the six-foot-four Carascal would provide a major boost on the defensive end for the national team since he is the tallest player whom he will include in the squad.

Acaylar, meanwhile, plans to put the 20-year-old Sarcena on the setter spot, something the spiker isn’t so familiar with since he has been used to playing as a defensive juggernaut for the Spiking Warriors in the Cesafi.

But Sarcena is willing to accept the idea and promised to do everything he can for the country should he be chosen to the final 12-man squad.

The National team will begin their rigid training on the second week of March. The team is looking to end its 12-year medal drought in the SEA games.