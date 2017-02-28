Duterte to dine with local execs after 3rd bridge launch

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will be having a private dinner with local officials and other stakeholders after the groundbreaking ceremony of the third bridge that will connect Cebu City to Mactan Island via Cordova town tomorrow.

But the venue of the dinner was still being determined as of yesterday.

Arlette Capistrano, core group head of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), suggested to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña during a courtesy call to the mayor’s office yesterday to have 10,000 Roses Cafe in Barangay Day-as, Cordova, as the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groundbreaking will be attended by President Rodrigo Duterte, Mayor Osmeña, Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Adelino Sitoy, Cordova Mayor Therese Sitoy-Cho, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation (MPIC) chairman Manny Pangilinan, MPIC president Joey Lim and Rodrigo Franco.

Radisson Blu in Cebu City was also the proposed venue for the press conference that will take place after the private dinner.

But Capistrano said they were not sure yet if President Duterte would attend the press conference.

The groundbreaking will start around 2 p.m.

Secretary Sitoy, Mayor Osmeña and Pangilinan will deliver their respective messages.

Capistrano hoped that the bridge construction will already start in July so this can be completed before President Duterte’s term ends.