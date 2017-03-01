Man shot dead in by motorcycle-riding assailant in Lapu-Lapu City

A 28-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at past 11 p.m. on Monday at G.Y. Dela Cerna Street Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Alfie Samonte of Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok, died after he was shot four times in head and body by the gunman, who was a backrider of his motorcycle-driving cohort.

PO2 Joseph Ruel Cutanda, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office homicide investigator, said that the victim was walking in the area when the attacker and his cohort arrived in motorcycle.

They stopped near the victim, with the backrider getting off the motorcycle, approached the victim, and shot him four times with a .45 caliber pistol.

Witnesses said that the shooter then got on the waiting motorcycle and fled the area.

Cutanda said they were looking into reports that the victim was a suspect in a stabbing incident last Feb. 26.

Cutanda also said that they were also looking for links in the shooting investigation with the victim being jailed several times allegedly for illegal drugs.