Duterte challenges the Church to do something to fight drugs

President Rodrigo Duterte is not yet done lambasting priests and human rights advocates who continue to criticize his anti-drug policies that resulted in the deaths of several drug suspects.

Speaking before business leaders in Cebu, the country’s top executive said no one can stop his war on drugs.

“I’m telling you now. The campaign against drugs will continue until the last day of my presidency. I will only stop if all those involved in illegal drugs are dead,” he said in a speech he delivered during the induction of new officers of the Cebu Chamberof Commerce and Industry at the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan on Thursday evening.

He voiced out disgust over those who say only lowly drug suspects were affected by his campaign against drugs.

“I can’t destroy the drug industry by just killing drug lords. I can’t stop the drug industry if there are still drug pushers on the streets because it’s an organization and an apparatus,” he said.

President Duterte challenged priests to do something to help address the drug problem and not just criticize him.

“You priests just keep on talking. You have done nothing. From baptism to death and on Sundays, you collect money. Where’s the money of the faithful?” he said.

President Duterte may have not known the Archdiocese of Cebu’s programs to save drug surenderers.

Last week, the local church formally launched the Cebu Archdiocesan Program for Drug Dependents which allows over 200 parishes in Cebu to introduce community-based programs for drug addicts in their respective areas.

Since last July, the archdiocese has two programs to reach out to drug surenderers.

So far, about a hundred drug surenderers under the Surrender to God and Lahat Bangon programs were cleared of illegal drug use.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma hopes to replicate the programs to save more drug dependents.

In an earlier interview, the 66-year-old prelate said they are not against President Duterte and the latter’s war on drugs but on how it is done.

Since July 1, about 7,000 drug suspects were killed either in legitimate operations or by unknown assailants.

President Duterte said he would not mind personal attacks against him but not against Filipinos who fall victim to drug addicts.

“You can attack or humiliate me. But if you put my country in danger, yayariin ko talaga kayo. Sino ba ang gustong pumatay ng tao? Pero kon sisirain ninyo ang bayan ko, I’m happy yo kill you,” he said.

When he took his oath of office, President Duterte said he made a promise before God that he would protect his country from those who want to destroy it.

“I dont need to impose any martial law. All I need to do is to so something to protect my people. If you destroy my people, sasagasaam ko kayo ng tangke de gerra, pabalik-balik pa,” he said.

“I will not allow my country to make slaves out of chemicals to make drug lords rich,” he added.