Wenceslao vs. Okada non-title bout tonight in Japan

TEAM Joeric Boxing’s Rodel Wenceslao and his Japanese foe Hiroki Okada will slug it out tonight in an eight-round welterweight non-title showdown at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Both are ready to exchange punches after making weight at 143 pounds yesterday.

Wenceslao is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. He has a record of 11 wins (four by knockouts), 13 losses and a single draw and is currently ranked 16th in the Philippine light weight division and 296th in the world.

His promoter, boxing and MMA patron Joeric Calisang, said a win tonight will give Wenceslao the needed boost to climb up to the top 10 in the Philippine lightweight division rankings.

The Japanese boxer has an unstained record of 14 wins (10 knockouts) with no losses and no draws.

“Win or lose I will still support Rodel(Wenceslao). I told him that if there are offers for fights like this then we have to grab it because everything can happen inside the ring, “Calisang said. “There’s no doubt that he can win in this fight even though he is the underdog. I also told him that he must fight regularly and more often because he is not getting younger, and it’s an advantage for him because he is still 23 years old. I just hope that he will execute all the strategies they’ve trained for two months, and he will do his best in this fight,” said Calisang.

The 23-year-old Wenceslao is coming off from two consecutive losses to two of the country’s top tier boxers Adones Aguelo and Adones Cabalquinto last year.

Wenceslao’s trainer, Edsel Tuñacao said that they have already the game plan needed for this fight. They are aware of the knockout power Okada holds so they will be careful when engaging against the latter. Tuñacao added that they’ve seen the fight tapes of Okada. He said that Wenceslao can win in this fight.