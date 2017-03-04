Motorcycle-riding man killed in vehicular crash

A fish dealer was killed after the motorcycle he drove was rammed head on by a sports car driven by the younger brother of Cebu businessman Peter Lim around 3 a.m. yesterday.

Philip Pogoy, 26, and a resident of Mandaue City, was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center but did not make it.

PO3 Chady Jungoy, investigator of the Traffic Patrol Group, said Pogoy was traversing the Archbishop Reyes flyover near the Cebu Business Park when he was hit by the Nissan sports car driven by David Go Lim Sr., who was on the separate lane.

“Based on our investigation, the sports car was running at full speed, encroached the other lane and hit the motorcycle. Clearly, the driver of the sports vehicle is liable,” he said in an interview.

Pogoy was on his way to buy fish in the market while David was heading towards Barangay Banilad in Cebu City when the collision took place.

As a result of the impact, Jungoy said Pogoy was thrown off his motorcycle.

Pogoy sustained injuries on the head while his arm bones were broken.

David, a sports car racer, left his sports car and reportedly boarded another vehicle a few minutes after the collision to seek medical treatment.

Lawyer Pedro Leslie Salva, the counsel of the Lim family, said David is recuperating from injuries. He, however, refused to mention the place where David is staying for security reasons.

Salva said they would shoulder the expenses of the family of the victim.

“It was an accident. Of course, we were shocked with what happened,” he said.

Salva and the victim’s wife met at the office of the Traffic Patrol Group, but no agreement was done yet.

“Emotions are still high. I don’t want to add fuel to the fire,” he said.

Salva vowed to keep communication lines open with the victim’s family.

Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property will be filed against David before the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office on Monday.

“The victim’s wife wants to file a case against the driver of the car so we will do it,” said PO3 Jungoy.

David, who lives in Ma. Luisa Subdivision in Cebu City, is the youngest of four siblings.

The eldest is Peter, who has been thrust into the limelight after President Rodrigo Duterte named one Peter Lim as one of the biggest drug lords in the country.

He has denied that he was the Peter Lim referred to by the President.

A witness who requested anonymity said he was on board another vehicle when he saw David’s sports car ram into Pogoy’s motorcycle.

“Kusog kaayo ang dagan sa awto. Nikawat pa gyud og lane sa pikas. (The car was running at a full speed and encroached on the opposite lane),” he said.

“Kon wala pa ko naka-menor, basin ako pay nabanggaan ato. (If I was not able to slow down, maybe it would have been me hit by that car),” he added.