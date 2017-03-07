Tanods, garbage loaders in four Cebu City barangays undergo surprise drug test

Another batch of barangay tanods and garbage loaders Barangays Santa Cruz, Pahina Central, Sambag 1 and Sambag 2 in Cebu City went through a surprise drug test on Tuesday morning.

According to Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) head Dr. Alice Utlang, a total of 101 tanods and loaders from the four barangays were present for the drug testing which was conducted at the sports complex of Barangay Sambag 1.

“We are still checking if there are tanods and loaders who were absent or who escaped the drug testing. Those who were not present will be deemed good as positive unless they have a valid reason,” Utlang said.

The drug testing is mandated under a city ordinance which requires a yearly testing for city government employees and barangay workers.

It is also part of an ongoing evaluation being conducted by the city hall on tanods and loaders whose incentives from the city government were earlier suspended by Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Utlang said results of the drug test will be known on Wednesday

She added that the results will be submitted to the mayor’s office.