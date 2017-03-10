Mandaue lawyer asks City Council to amend tricycle ordinance

DEEMING the removal of business permit from the requirements for the renewal of Motorized Tricycle Operator’s Permit (MTOP) necessary, the Mandaue City Legal Office is requesting the City Council to amend the city’s existing tricycle ordinance.

This after Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing had endorsed the request made by the Board of Trustees of the Mandaue City Federation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Organization Inc. to the City Council for action.

Mandaue City legal officer Omar Redula, in his legal opinion, said that the renewal of MTOP is almost equivalent to the renewal of a business permit, making the renewal of both redundant.

“By analogy, the renewal of an MTOP may be considered tantamount to the renewal of business permit considering that it has the same purpose — to generate revenue and regulate business,” part of the written legal opinion read.

Redula said that having to renew both licenses for the purpose of legality is financially burdensome for tricycle drivers and operators.

“It’s an additional burden to the marginal sector of the society. It’s not technically a double taxation but more or less a double imposition. Maluoy na ta nila (We pity them),” Redula said.