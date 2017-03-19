Lahug pawnshop loses P400K to two robbers

Two men posing as a customers robbed the Super R Pawnshop along Gorordo St., Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at past 1 p.m. on Sunday and fled with nearly half a million loot.

Insp. Jacinto Mandal, Mabolo Police Station chief, said that the pawnshop lost P422,820 worth of cellphones, jewelry and cash to the armed robbers.

Jinky Garciano, teller on duty, told police that while one man was inquiring about their products, the other man suddenly pulled out a gun and declared a holdup.

Mandal said that the pawnshop had no security cameras and had no security guard.

Rosalanie Gapuco, the owner of the pawnshop, refused to answer questions when sought for comment.

Gocucu, however, was coordinating with the police on the robbery incident.

Mandal said they were looking at several angles in the robbery including the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

Mandal said that they were also coordinating with the Theft and Robbery Section and the Crime Scene Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office in investigating the robbery.