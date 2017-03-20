Get your Sbarro E-Coupons now

Search for article

09:56 AM March 20th, 2017

By: PR, March 20th, 2017 09:56 AM

Sbarro Pizza e-coupons

SAVE as much as P53 with Sbarro’s E-Coupon Super Savers available in all branches.

Buy any slice of Chicago Deep Fish and half ziti for only P270. You may also buy 2 half baked ziti for only P199 with P39 savings. For pizza lovers, buy any 2 slices of NY topped/pan pizza for just P199 and get P53 savings. One may also purchase any slice of NY topped/pan pizza and half spaghetti for just P199.

Just visit Sbarro Philippines to download the e-coupons which you can show to the cashier of any Sbarro branch. /PR

