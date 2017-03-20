Liloan police ‘hunt’ 2 jail escapees

Liloan police are now conducting a manhunt operation against two detainees who escaped from their detention cell, Sunday night.

The inmates were identified as Andrew Opon of Barangay Catarman and Peter John Marquez of Barangay San Vicente, who are both detained for drug charges.

The two are among the 99 inmates detained at the Liloan Police Station detention cell that was built to accommodate only 20 individuals.

PO2 Albert Comer, the police station’s desk officer, said that the two escaped when PO3 Eric Pintoy opened the door of their detention cell about 6 p.m. on Sunday to collect the detainees garbage.

Marquez was handing a sack full of garbage to Pintoy when Opon suddenly pushed the policeman to the floor.

Comer said that Marquez then held Pintoy’s neck and pinned him on the floor to prevent the policeman from moving while Opon took his 9mm service firearm, before they fled.

Other inmates opted to remain inside their detention cell while others went out to help Pintoy get up.

PO2 Comeros said that Liloan policemen including Pintoy are now conducting manhunt operation against the two suspects.

Opon was arrested for street pushing on Sept. 14, 2016 while Marquez was jailed for the same offense on Oct. 5, 2016.

Both were already due for transfer to the Cebu Provincial Detention Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC). But their transfer was put on hold after provincial officials ordered to stop the acceptance of new detainees citing the congestion at the provincial jail.