Lapulapu Day marked: Marcos urges Filipinos to resist modern day oppressors

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are encouraged to continue to embrace the ideas of Lapulapu and the wealth of the country’s heritage by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in his message during the commemoration of Lapulapu Day on Saturday, April 27.

Marcos also urged Filipinos to continue to embrace the wealth of the country’s heritage as the country commemorates Lapulapu Day.

“Immortalized in the narratives of early voyagers and in our local lore, the victory of Lapulapu and his men at the Battle of Mactan became the epitome of the indomitable Filipino spirit,” Marcos said in his message.

READ MORE:

April 27 declared Lapu-Lapu Day

What’s in a name? Lapulapu or Lapu-Lapu for the national hero?

Lapulapu: Hero behind the myth

The victory, Marcos said, shows every generation that “a force that is rooted in community, courage, and integrity can destroy even the strongest of opponents.”

“The same is what our nation needs today. Despite being in a world incomparable to that of Lapulapu, we are called to rise against our modern-day oppressors — greed, selfishness, and divisiveness— and uphold the legacy of patriotism that has been passed onto us through the years,” he added.

According to Marcos, Lapulapu was an image of a living figure who risked his own life for the sake of the safety of others.

This may seem “strange” to the modern world, but he remains a “symbol of the bravery and honor that each of us inherently possesses,” Marcos said.

“The challenge now for all, especially the youth, is to continue embracing his ideals and the wealth of our heritage as we realize a Bagong Pilipinas that is built on the foundations of the liberty and freedom that he and all our other heroes fought hard for,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP