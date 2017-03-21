Two earthquakes hit Cebu

Two quakes rocked Cebu on Tuesday dawn according to Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) website.

Phivolcs website said the first quake was recorded at 3:41 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.4 centered at about two kilometers northwest of Asturias, midwest Cebu.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 15 kilometers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intensity three and two were felt in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City, respectively.

The second quake was recorded two minutes after at 3:43 a.m with a magnitude of 4.8 centered at about 4 kilometers northwest of Balamban, midwest Cebu.

It was also tectonic in origin with a depth if 25 kilometers.

Intensity three were felt in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.