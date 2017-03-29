Pop District Bazaar is back!



DISCOVER Cebu in the biggest food, lifestyle, and travel market Pop District Bazaar on March 31 to April 1 at the Oakridge Pavilion.

The fifth leg of Pop District Bazaar promotes local, small or startup and online businesses while educating the community on what it means to produce world-class products. With this leg’s theme being all about travel and summer, shoppers can never go wrong with the wide array of unique finds ranging from swimwear to collectibles.

Pop District Bazaar ran thrice in 2016; last April for summer, last September for their anniversary, and last December for the holidays.

The 2-day passes are available on the day at P100 each. You may also follow their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts: @popdistrictbazaar or email info@districtevents.co and marketing@districtevents.co for inquiries and partnerships.