Olmilla eyes second title in one week

EXACTLY a week after his grueling victory in the Consolacion Mountain Bike Duathlon, national team member Joland Olmilla hopes to sustain his momentum as he eyes the men’s overall title in the Tayud Duathlon today in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The 24-year-old Olmilla pulled off an upset victory over seasoned veteran and 37-year-old Joseph Miller in last weekend’s race where he timed one hour, 27 minutes and 57 seconds just 41 seconds ahead of the latter’s one hour, 28 minutes and 38 seconds.

After testing the route last Friday, Olmilla is optimistic that he can put up a good showing today, describing the route as a bit easier compared to last Sunday’s race.

Olmilla, however, is wary of his chances in the bike portion—which he admitted is his weakness in the sport.

“I hope I can still win the championship and hopefully there will be no problems on the bike part” Olmilla said. “The route in Tayud is okay but also tough since its very technical. However, the Consolacion [Mountain Bike Duathlon] was more tougher compared to Tayud,” he said.

Aside from plaques, the top three finishers in the 5km-20km-3km (run-bike-run) race will receive P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000. Fourth placers to tenth placers will get medals.