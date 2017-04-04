Musing with a cup of Maraza Coffee

For some people that just want to start their day right or take a break from the busy district, a relaxing cup of coffee hits the spot.

Whether you’re a student prepping for an exam or a traveler looking for a natural taste and luscious aroma of coffee, the Maraza Coffee House brings you freshly exported coffee beans grinded to perfection by Maraza’s professional baristas trained with the best methods of coffee making.

“Maraza” was driven from the term “Marasa” which means “delicious” in Leyte. Being raised in Leyte himself, Entrepreneur and Maraza Coffee House owner Jonathan Ong has hands-on experience when it comes to producing an impeccable taste of coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having studied the art of coffee making at the Barista and Coffee Academy of Asia and gathered several inputs from key people in the industry, Ong discovered that there’s more to coffee creation than just knowing how to operate a coffee machine.

Maraza offers a variety of coffee flavors including Café Latte, Espresso, Cappuccino, Americano and Mocha which are all served in one standard cup size to preserve the original coffee scent and taste.

Maraza also serves brewed coffee using innovative brewing methods like Aeropress and V60 which help customers make the most out of Maraza’s signature coffee experience. Their coffee is best paired with their scrumptious bacon sandwich called “Bolt”.

Ice blended beverages like Strawberry Cream, Coffee Crumble, Chocolate Sensation, Caramel Frappe and Match Green Tea Latte are also available.

Aside from the coffee, Maraza also offers customer-friendly amenities like the Conference Room good for 30 persons, Wi-Fi connection, electrical outlets for plugging gadgets, parking and CCTV system and security.

Thinking of staying longer in the city? Maraza Coffee House is nestled right at Metro Park Hotel’s building located in M.C. Briones St., Mandaue City. This business hotel offers spacious rooms for business and leisure travelers. The rooms ranges from economy, standard, deluxe and superior rooms which have a quiet and favorable atmosphere including hotel amenities like air-conditioned rooms, 32-inch LCD TV, in-room safety deposit box, hot and cold shower and Free WiFi.

For hotel inquiries and reservations, please contact 520-5670 or follow updates from Maraza Coffee House by liking them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarazaCoffeehouse/.