SM’s MyBus: a game-changer in Cebu’s transportation

WITH Cebu’s growing economy and fast-rising industries, the city needs transportation system innovations to address its transport needs and traffic woes.

First introduced in 2015, MyBus made an innovative impact to the Cebuanos’ everyday lives; welcoming the idea of a new transportation system to cater to the city.

MyBus is operated by Metro Rapid Transit System Inc. (MRTSI) and is a joint venture between SM Prime Holdings Inc. and Manila-based Jam Liner Inc.

Each 42-seater European-made air-conditioned bus is equipped with modern amenities and features for the convenience of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) such as a ramp and a dedicated seat for PWDs.

For P200, one can purchase a MyBus or e-Plus card at designated MyBus terminals or SM Cinemas. Each card includes P100 worth of prepaid load. Just present your card at the ticketing booths found at MyBus terminals.

If coming from the Mactan International Airport (MCIA), going to SM City Cebu would only cost P25 per passenger and P75 if going all the way to Talisay City.

Existing MyBus routes include: Mandaue to Mambaling, Talisay to Mambaling, Talisay to Mandaue, and MCIA to Talisay.

Existing MyBus routes include: Mandaue to Mambaling, Talisay to Mambaling, Talisay to Mandaue, and MCIA to Talisay.