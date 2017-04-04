Search for article

4Life Philippines opens Cebu office

06:16 PM April 4th, 2017

By: Caryll Arcayan, April 4th, 2017 06:16 PM
4Life Philippines Cebu office

From left to right: (in blue dress) 4Life Philippines General Manager Eileen Tan-Dario, Gold International Diamonds’ Mikhail JanJan Koh and Manuel Koh and Miss Cebu 2016 Gabrielle Raine Baljak [CDN Photo | Caryll Arcayan]

4LIFE Philippines, a network of independent distributors of efficient and certified health supplements manufactured by 4Life Research, recently opened its Cebu office in Crown 7 I.T. Building, Cebu City.

Established in 1998, 4Life is a Utah-based company emerging in over 70 countries including the Philippines. The company is recognized in the Global 100 list of Direct Selling News and operates its own manufacturing facility.

4Life Philippines opened in Cebu to cater to a growing number of distributors in the region who want to promote healthy living through 4Life’s innovative and well-researched products which support the immune system.

4Life Philippines General Manager Eileen Tan-Dario and top distributor leaders Manuel Koh and Mikhail Janjan Koh officially launched the new office together with the 4Life Cebu Teams.

Aside from health supplements, 4Life also has anti-aging, fitness and skincare products which come in affordable packages.

For more information, one may visit their office or log in to their website https://philippines.4life.com.

