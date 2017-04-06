Head junior tennis on

THE 19th Head Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit begins today at the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu.

Among those who will be taking part in the nine-category tournament which features the 10-unisex, 12-under girls and boys, 14-under girls and boys, 16-under girls and boys and 18-under girls and boys is Chad Connor Cuizon, who looks to bounce back from two semifinal losses in the 22nd JRG Tennis Cup recently.

Cuizon will be competing in the 10-unisex and 12-under boys competitions today.

The five-day tournament, which will end on April 11, attracted 140 netters from around country.