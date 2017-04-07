Compostela police launches manhunt for five escapees

Compostela police are now conducting manhunt operation for five inmates who escaped early morning on Friday.

Giovanni Tapayan, 40; Joel Cuyos, 33; Rubin Catipay, 19 and Nelson Agbay from Compostela and Joseph Pio Mahinay, 33, of Liloan escaped through a window by cutting the grills using a hacksaw at around 5:30 a.m.

According to PO2 Larry Fernandez, assistant team leader of Compostela Police Station, Tapayan, Cuyos, Mahinay are detainees with cases related to drugs. Agbay was detained for illegal gambling while Catipay was detained for violation of anti-fencing law.

Compostela Police Station Chief Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy, Jr. said there are 38 prisoners currently detained at their holding cell, which is intended for only eight detainees.

Caacoy added that they also have less personnel manning the station now after some of their officers were sent to augment security for the ongoing ASEAN Summit.

SPO2 Jaime Maroliñao, who was the on duty Jail Guard and the Desk Officer of Compostela Police Station, is under investigation after the detainees managed to escape under his watch.