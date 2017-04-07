Search for article

Ayala Center Cebu shines light on climate change

09:59 PM April 7th, 2017

By: PR, April 7th, 2017 09:59 PM
From left: Cebu Holdings Inc. corporate social responsibility manager Vera Alejandria, Department of Energy (DoE) Senior Science Research Specialist Ofelia Labra, Ayala Center Cebu general manager Bong Dy, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Assistant Regional Director for Management Service Engr. Trinidad Etulle, Seed4Com co-founder Enrique San Juan, World Wildlife Fund’s representative Toni Munar, DoE Administrative Aide Vanessa Dupa, Rustan’s Store brand manager Glenda Badayos, Metro Ayala assistant store manager Elsie Lisondra, and DENR-Environment Management Bureau management specialist Chad Fernandez. contributed photo

EARTH HOUR

STARTING off as a lights-off activity in Sydney, Australia in 2007 to give awareness on climate change issues, Earth Hour has since been practiced by over 7,000 cities across 172 countries. The movement is held annually from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This year, Earth Hour marked its 10th year as a worldwide movement and Ayala Center Cebu led the switching off of the lights last March 25 at The Terraces.

Sustainable energy information and eco-friendly volunteer booths of Seed4Com, World Wildlife Fund, and 5 Pieces Daily were placed at The Terraces to engage mall goers to act on environmental issues.

The ceremonial switch-off program commenced with an inspirational Earth Hour message from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) representative Toni Munar.

“Climate action should go beyond Earth Hour. The Earth Hour is a ‘symbolic commitment’ but what’s more important is what we do after Earth Hour in minimizing our environmental footprint,” Munar said.

She emphasized that climate change is real, and that we must act on it now before it’s too late.

“We only have one planet; let us do our share in protecting it,” she added.

During the Earth Hour, The Terraces audience were entertained by an a capella performance by Los Cantantes, a short skit and closed with a LED Poi Light Dance by Flow Arts Cebu./PR

