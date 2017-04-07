Ayala Center Cebu shines light on climate change

EARTH HOUR

STARTING off as a lights-off activity in Sydney, Australia in 2007 to give awareness on climate change issues, Earth Hour has since been practiced by over 7,000 cities across 172 countries. The movement is held annually from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This year, Earth Hour marked its 10th year as a worldwide movement and Ayala Center Cebu led the switching off of the lights last March 25 at The Terraces.

Sustainable energy information and eco-friendly volunteer booths of Seed4Com, World Wildlife Fund, and 5 Pieces Daily were placed at The Terraces to engage mall goers to act on environmental issues.

The ceremonial switch-off program commenced with an inspirational Earth Hour message from World Wildlife Fund (WWF) representative Toni Munar.

“Climate action should go beyond Earth Hour. The Earth Hour is a ‘symbolic commitment’ but what’s more important is what we do after Earth Hour in minimizing our environmental footprint,” Munar said.

She emphasized that climate change is real, and that we must act on it now before it’s too late.

“We only have one planet; let us do our share in protecting it,” she added.

During the Earth Hour, The Terraces audience were entertained by an a capella performance by Los Cantantes, a short skit and closed with a LED Poi Light Dance by Flow Arts Cebu./PR