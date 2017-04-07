Mandaue fire victims start moving out of CICC by batches

MORE than 300 victims of a fire in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong, Mandaue City, who took shelter at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) grounds for more than a year, started to return to their barangays, Friday.

Of the 657 victims given lot assignments by the city government, only 369 would be able to return to their areas, which now have bigger roads and better access. The rest will be relocated to other relocation sites in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu which were earlier purchased by the city.

As families began to move out of CICC yesterday, the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) and the Mandaue City Engineering Office monitored the transfer, done by batches, to avoid chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each family beneficiary had a 28-square meter lot and were told to provide easement before setting up permanent homes.

Clarita Maglasang, 45, said she was very excited to be back in the area.

“Naghinam-hinam na g’yud kaayo ko nga mobalhin aron makatukod na mi og permanente nga kapuy-an (I can’t wait to move so that we can build our permanent home),” she said.