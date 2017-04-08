Motorcycle may have slipped, dragged by truck – Police

CEBU CITY–Two persons on board a motorcycle were killed after they were hit by a six-wheeler truck loaded with sacks of rice in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, 23.5 kilometers south of Cebu City at around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Cedrick Magallon, a resident of Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City, based on the driver’s license recovered from his possession, said PO2 Roly Getubig of the Naga City Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magallon’s backrider, a woman, was still unidentified as of 2 p.m

Based on their investigation, Getubig said the trailer truck was traversing the national road going to the southern part of Cebu when its diver, Marlou Permacio, noticed a loud thud at the back of the vehicle.

Permacio stopped the vehicle and went down to see what it was.

Getubig said Permacio was surprise to seek the two victims beneath the trailer truck.

“The two victims sustained several injuries on their head and body as they were ran over by the truck,” the police said.

(READ:Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in road mishap)

Getubig said there’s a possibility that the motorycle, which was tailing the truck on its way to the south, slipped and were dragged by the larger vehicle.

The victims died on the spot.

Rescuers brought them to the Minglanilla District Hospital where they were officially declared dead by the attending physician.

Getubig said Permacio surrendered to the police after the incident.

The truck driver was detained at the detention cell of the City of Naga Police Station.

If there were sufficient evidence against Permacio, Getubig said they would file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double murder against the truck driver.