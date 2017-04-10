Labangon fire destroys ten houses, damages five

A mid-afternoon fire destroyed ten houses and damaged five more in Sitio Shangrila 2 in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Monday.

SFO4 Jovito Abelgas said the fire was reported to have started at the residence of a certain Francisco Basan Jr.

But Abelgas said he could not yet say what really caused the fire, which was said to have started at the ceiling of the Basan residence.

“Ato pa ning inbestigaron. Dili pa ta maka ingon nga electrical basta ang sulti sa mga taw nga sa kisami kuno nag sugod,” he said in a radio interview.

(We are still investigating the cause. We still can’t conclude that it was electrical misuse. What we know from witnesses is that it started at the ceiling)

The fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. and was placed under control 14 minutes later. Cost of damage was pegged at P250,000.