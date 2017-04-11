COSAP subjects DEPW employees to surprise drug test

Around 200 employees from Cebu City Hall’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) were subjected to a surprise drug test on Tuesday morning.

The test was conducted by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).

According to COSAP head Dr. Alice Utlang, the surprise drug testing is part of the city’s efforts to promote a drug-free workplace in city hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DEPW is the fourth city hall office to be tested for this year.

The other three offices tested earlier were the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), COSAP, and the Cebu City Zoo.

Utlang said all these three office have been declared drug-free already.

As of 11 a.m., the drug test for the DEPW employees is still ongoing.