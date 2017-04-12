A Cebuano hotelier returns home

The 23-storey structure nestled between the bustling cities of Mandaue and Cebu is nothing short of stunning. With 668 guest rooms, 8 dining options and 12 function rooms, Cebuano-brand Bai Hotel is poised to be the confluence of accommodations, culinary adventures and celebrations here at home.

Leading the team of Bai Hotel is Vice President for Operations and General Manager Alfred Reyes, who has returned home after spending years in the hospitality industry in Manila and around Asia Pacific.

Cebuano by origin, Reyes declares that Bai Hotel is right on target as the development of another business gateway in the province of Cebu is unfolding, right in the area where Bai Hotel is closely located. And with the opening of the latest terminal of Mactan International Airport channeling more domestic and international flights to and from Cebu, the timing could not have been any better.

A graduate of Hospitality Management from the University of San Jose – Recoletos and a recipient of the Certificate in General Manager’s Program from the world-renowned Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, Reyes worked his way starting from the ranks when he first joined Cebu Plaza Hotel in 1988. With a positive outlook and tenacity in his field of expertise in Sales and Marketing as well as Operations, Reyes moved out of Cebu to be part of the bigger players in the hospitality industry like Hyatt, The Westin Philippine Plaza, The Bayview Park Hotel, The Pan Pacific Hotel, The Linden Suites Manila, Grand Formosa Regent Taipei, Jakarta Hilton, and Widus Hotel and Casino.

Reyes took another kind of challenge when he joined Quantuvus Resorces Corporation and became Owner Representative and Chief Operating Officer. Part of his accomplishments included the completion within 24 months and opening of the 42-storey Oakwood Premier Joy~Nostalg Center which gained for Reyes an extensive experience in all aspects of mixed-use property development, including construction, design, sourcing of operating equipment for serviced offices, restaurant and hotel. Reyes liaised with Oakwood management in Operations and Finance and with the commitment and dedication that he put into all his work, Joy~Nostalg Center became one of the leading business addresses in the country with 92% occupancy in 2010 and 100% occupancy in 2011.

Reyes decided to return to his roots in 2016 to join Bai Hotel Cebu. He oversees the ongoing construction and heads the pre-opening team which includes the hiring of seasoned hoteliers in and out of Cebu. At Bai Hotel, Reyes aims to complete a traveler’s wish list of expectations with a fuss-free 5-star service in contemporary settings. A modern take on Cebuano hospitality but with respect to the local culture for which Reyes is proud of.

Reyes shares that Bai Hotel Cebu is a 100% Filipino Hotel that caters to the business and leisure travelers who value exceptional customer service and memorable experiences. It is positioned to take in various market segments and strategies are now in place to make Bai Hotel the place to be when in Cebu. And things are on to a good start, with the holding of the 2017 APAC Regional Sales Conference of Worldhotels in August this year. Indeed, Bai Hotel is opening its doors with Reyes and his team greeting you at the lobby.